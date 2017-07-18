Free Webinar: Join Jono Bacon for Open Source Community Tips and Tricks

Community manager and author Jono Bacon will provide tips for building and managing open source communities in a free webinar on Monday, July 24 at 9:30am Pacific.

In this webinar, Bacon will answer questions about community strategy and share an in-depth look at this exciting new conference held in conjunction with this year’s Open Source Summit North America, happening Sept. 11-14 in Los Angeles.

The Open Community Conference provides presentations, panels, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions with practical guidance for building and engaging productive communities and is an ideal place to learn how to evolve your community strategy. The webinar will provide event details as well as highlights from the conference schedule, which includes such talks as:

Building Open Source Project Infrastructures – Elizabeth K. Joseph, Mesosphere

Scaling Open Source – Lessons Learned at the Apache Software Foundation – Phil Steitz, Apache Software Foundation

Why I Forked My Own Project and My Own Company – Frank Karlitschek, ownCloud

So You Have a Code of Conduct… Now What? – Sarah Sharp, Otter Tech

Fora, Q&A, Mailing Lists, Chat…Oh My! – Jeremy Garcia, LinuxQuestions.org / Datadog

Also, if you post questions on Twitter with the #AskJono hashtag about community strategy, leadership, open source, or the conference, you’ll get a chance to win a free ticket to the event (including all the sessions, networking events, and more).

Join us July 24, 2017 at 9:30am Pacific to learn more about community strategy from Jono Bacon.