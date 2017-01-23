Open Source Software Strategies for Enterprise IT

Enterprises using open source code in infrastructure must understand both the risks and benefits of community-developed software. Professional open source management is a discipline that focuses on minimizing risk and delivering the benefits of open source software as efficiently as possible.

For successful open source management, enterprises must adopt clear strategies, well-defined policies, and efficient processes. Nobody gets all this right the first time, so it’s also important to review and audit your policies for continuous improvement. Additionally, successful open source initiatives for enterprise IT must provide real ROI in acquisition, integration, and management.

To examine these concepts in detail, The Linux Foundation is hosting a free webinar called "Open Source Strategy for Enterprise IT" on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. In this webinar, presented by Bill Weinberg, Sr. Director and Analyst, Open Source Strategy, and Greg Olson, Sr. Director, Open Source Consulting Services, you will learn about:

The elements of enterprise-level open source strategy

Using OSS as a secret weapon for innovation and differentiation

Current and new use cases for OSS

Attracting and retaining talent with OSS use and contribution

OSS security and compliance in the enterprise context

In a previous webinar (called “When Open Source Becomes Mission Critical”), Weinberg and Olson covered other topics related to managing open source software and talked specifically about the risks of under-management. Such risks include legal factors involving non-compliance of licenses, operational risks involving the ability of the software to meet enterprise needs over time, and security-related risks involving vulnerabilities that companies must stay on top of.

Weinberg said the moral here is that managing open source software shouldn’t be an afterthought; it should be part and parcel of using and integrating open source software.

