How Open Source Is Powering the Modern Mainframe

When I mention the word “mainframe” to someone, the natural response is colored by a view of an architecture of days gone by -- perhaps even invoking a memory of the Epcot Spaceship Earth ride. This is the heritage of mainframe, but it is certainly not its present state.

From the days of the System/360 in the mid 1960s through to the modern mainframe of the z14, the systems have been designed along four guiding principles of security, availability, performance, and scalability. This is exactly why mainframes are entrenched in the industries where those principles are top level requirements -- think banking, insurance, healthcare, transportation, government, and retail. You can’t go a single day without being impacted by a mainframe -- whether that’s getting a paycheck, shopping in a store, going to the doctor, or taking a trip.

What is often a surprise to people is how massive open source is on mainframe. Ninety percent of mainframe customers leverage Linux on their mainframe, with broad support across all the top Linux distributions along with a growing number of community distributions. Key open source applications such as MongoDB, Hyperledger, Docker, and PostgreSQL thrive on the architecture and are actively used in production. And DevOps culture is strong on mainframe, with tools such as Chef, Kubernetes, and OpenStack used for managing mainframe infrastructure alongside cloud and distributed.

This article originally appeared at The Linux Foundation.