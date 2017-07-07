This Week in Open Source: 'Big 4' Accounting Firms Experiment With Blockchain, Oracle Releases 3 OSS Tools & More

This week in Linux and open source, the 'Big 4" accounting firms are becoming power players in blockchain, Oracle expands open source container efforts, and more in this weekly digest!

1) The four largest accounting firms in the world are active members of the blockchain revolution-- Including Deloitte, which joined the Hyperledger Project.

'Big 4' Accounting Firms Are Experimenting With Blockchain And Bitcoin- Nasdaq

2) Oracle to expand container efforts with three new open-source utilities to help improve container security.

Oracle Debuts Three New Open-Source Container Tools- eWeek

3) Hyperledger's Indy "is all about giving identity owners independent control of their personal data and relationships." Explains Doc Searls in his op-ed about the availability of Linux for all users.

Linux for Everyone--All 7.5 Billion of Us- LinuxJournal

4) Regarding commits is "probably, it’s the second biggest kernel release."

Linux Kernel 4.12 Released — These Are The 5 Biggest Features- Fossbytes

5) WatchGuard CTO Corey Nachreiner explains that Linux attacks and malware are on the rise.

IoT Fuels Growth of Linux Malware- IoTInside