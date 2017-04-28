April 28, 2017

This Week in Open Source News: Aerospace Industry Opens Up, New EdgeX Foundry Project Supported by IoT Industry & More

EdgeX Foundry -- a new project from The Linux Foundation -- is building a common open framework for IoT edge computing. Industry heavyweights are taking notice.
This week in open source and Linux news, open source Cosmos project is taking over aerospace, EdgeX Foundry IoT project announced this week by The Linux Foundation & more! Read on to keep your open source knowledge current.

1) Open Source Project "Cosmos" is opening up the traditionally proprietary aerospace industry.

An Aerospace Coder Drags a Stodgy Industry Toward Open Source- WIRED

2) New EdgeX Foundry IoT project from The Linux Foundation is garnering support from 50 industry heavyweights and counting.

Open Source EdgeX Foundry Seeks to Standardize Internet of Things- ZDNet

3) Linux/Shishiga malware uses four different protocols and Lua scripts for modularity. Detection engineers are concerned.

New Strain of Linux Malware Could Get Serious- LinuxInsider

4) Canonical's mobile operating system is shutting down.

Ubuntu Touch Phone/Tablet Support Ends June- PCMag

5) The Linux Foundation and Free Software Foundation Europe have announced new resources to help with identification and compliance.

Open Source Groups Provide New Licensing Resources- ADTMag

