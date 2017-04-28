This Week in Open Source News: Aerospace Industry Opens Up, New EdgeX Foundry Project Supported by IoT Industry & More

This week in open source and Linux news, open source Cosmos project is taking over aerospace, EdgeX Foundry IoT project announced this week by The Linux Foundation & more! Read on to keep your open source knowledge current.

1) Open Source Project "Cosmos" is opening up the traditionally proprietary aerospace industry.

An Aerospace Coder Drags a Stodgy Industry Toward Open Source- WIRED

2) New EdgeX Foundry IoT project from The Linux Foundation is garnering support from 50 industry heavyweights and counting.

Open Source EdgeX Foundry Seeks to Standardize Internet of Things- ZDNet

3) Linux/Shishiga malware uses four different protocols and Lua scripts for modularity. Detection engineers are concerned.

New Strain of Linux Malware Could Get Serious- LinuxInsider

4) Canonical's mobile operating system is shutting down.

Ubuntu Touch Phone/Tablet Support Ends June- PCMag

5) The Linux Foundation and Free Software Foundation Europe have announced new resources to help with identification and compliance.

Open Source Groups Provide New Licensing Resources- ADTMag