This Week in Open Source News: Aerospace Industry Opens Up, New EdgeX Foundry Project Supported by IoT Industry & More
This week in open source and Linux news, open source Cosmos project is taking over aerospace, EdgeX Foundry IoT project announced this week by The Linux Foundation & more! Read on to keep your open source knowledge current.
1) Open Source Project "Cosmos" is opening up the traditionally proprietary aerospace industry.
An Aerospace Coder Drags a Stodgy Industry Toward Open Source- WIRED
2) New EdgeX Foundry IoT project from The Linux Foundation is garnering support from 50 industry heavyweights and counting.
Open Source EdgeX Foundry Seeks to Standardize Internet of Things- ZDNet
3) Linux/Shishiga malware uses four different protocols and Lua scripts for modularity. Detection engineers are concerned.
New Strain of Linux Malware Could Get Serious- LinuxInsider
4) Canonical's mobile operating system is shutting down.
Ubuntu Touch Phone/Tablet Support Ends June- PCMag
5) The Linux Foundation and Free Software Foundation Europe have announced new resources to help with identification and compliance.
-
