This Week in Open Source News: Blockchain Helps China Go Green, Old Linux Vulnerability Exposed, and More

This week in Linux and open source news, The Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Project to help China get greener, an old Linux vulnerability surfaces, and more! Read on to stay in the OSS know!

1) IBM and Energy-Blockchain Labs announced a blockchain-based trading platform for "green assets" that's based on Hyperledger.

How Blockchain Is Helping China Go Greener- Fox Business

2) "A Linux developer discovered a serious security hole that's been hiding for years in an out-of-date driver."

Old Linux Kernel Security Bug Bites- ZDNet

3) Gates' Radiant Earth Project hopes to "encourage the creation of more open source technologies and innovation that can help 'solve societies' most pressing issues.'"

Bill Gates Has Started a New Crusade to Save the World- Fortune

4) Containerd to become a CNCF project

Docker and Core OS Plan to Donate Their Container Technologies to CNCF- CIO

5) "IBM's public cloud will run Red Hat's OpenStack and Ceph storage products"

IBM + Red Hat = An Open Source Hybrid Cloud- NetworkWorld