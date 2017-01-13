This Week in Open Source News: Linux Forces Improved Windows Gaming, Blockchain's Importance Surges in 2017 & More

This week in Linux and OSS news, Steven J. Vaughn-Nichols explains why Linux is forcing Windows to up its gaming game, blockchain is especially important in the current sociopolitical climate, and more! Read on to keep on top of the most important tech stories.

1) Linux can take some credit for improving Windows gaming, writes Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols

Developer Claims Linux Forced Microsoft to Up Its Windows Game Support- ZDNet

2) The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation to begin using The Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Project.

Blockchain Will Secure Global Derivatives Trading- CyberScoop

3) It’s the "impact of blockchain on [...] finance and business that’s fostering innovation and opportunities for her company and clients."

Why IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Believes in Blockchain- brandchannel

4) A hacker has published an open source tool for helping admins strengthen their network security.

Hacker Publishes Open Source Tool For Finding Secret Keys On GitHub- FOSSbytes

5) "Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux is evolving into a credible alternative to running Linux inside Windows on VMs."

Bash On Windows is Becoming Linux For Windows Users- InfoWorld