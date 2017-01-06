This Week in Open Source News: Mark Shuttleworth Talks Business Models, OSS Trustworthiness Requires Work, & More

This week in Linux and open source headlines, Canonical's Mark Shuttleworth opens up about spawning new opportunities with the interoperability of various areas of OSS, Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols urges the Linux community to roll up their sleeves in 2017, and more! Read on to stay on the forefront of open source news:

1) "When sensors, data, machine learning and the cloud collide, new kinds of opportunity can emerge."

Open Source Pioneer Mark Shuttleworth Says Smart “Edge’ Devices Spawn Business Models- The Wall Street Journal

2) Linux turned 25 last year-- but that doesn't mean OSS is done proving itself.

Linux 2017: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility- ZDNet

3) "Endless is launching its first products designed specifically for the United States."

Endless Introduces Linux Mini Desktop PCs for American Market- Liliputing

4) The Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Project has formed a new working group to reach out to Chinese members, which make up over a quarter or their base.

Hyperledger Blockchain Project Announces ‘Technical Working Group China’ Following Strong Interest- Cryptocoins News

5) “AT&T is an open-source software company now — I just have to pinch myself.” said Jim Zemlin at CES.

The Linux Foundation is Still Adjusting to AT&T’s Embrace of Open Source- GeekWire