The Week in Open Source News: Web Titans Influence Data Center Networking, How Blockchain Kickstarts Business & More

This week in open source news, SDxCentral calls The Linux Foundation crucial to the networking evolution, the cloud should be central in kickstarting your business, and more! Read on for more Linux and OSS headlines.

1) "With the importance of open source and SDN, virtual switches, and open software stacks, the Linux Foundation has become highly relevant to the next-gen data center networking evolution."

Web Titans Have Big Influence on Data Center Networking Efforts- SDxCentral

2) The cloud can help developers achieve great success while keeping costs down. The Register delves into how startups, PaaS, and blockchain factor in.

How the Cloud Can Kickstart Your Business- The Register

3) Karl-Heinz Schneider claims that there are no good reasons to migrate back to Windows, after a back and forth city debate.

Munich IT Chief Slams City's Decision to Dump Linux For Windows- The Inquirer

4) A dangerous flaw in the kernel allowed attackers to elevate their access rights and crash systems.

Another Years-Old Flaw Fixed in the Linux Kernel- BleepingComputer

5) "Dramatic changes in the use of open source require modifications to organizations' application security strategies."

Security in the Age of Open Source- DarkReading