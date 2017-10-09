September 21, 2017
Open Source Networking Days
October 9, 2017
44 Avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France
92320 ParisFrance
Open Source Networking Days (OSN Days) are a series of regional events that are hosted and organized by local Open Source Networking user groups and members, with support from open source networking projects within the Linux Foundation: DPDK, FD.io, ONAP, OpenDaylight, OPNFV, PNDA, and others.
