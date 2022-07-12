10th Annual Jobs Report: Skill up for the summer and your next open source gig

For those of us in the northern hemisphere, summer is finally here! Perhaps you celebrated the Summer Solstice a few weeks ago. If you’re from the United States, the fireworks from the 4th of July are now just a fun memory.

Like me, you’re now probably thinking about how you’re going to spend your downtime this summer. Perhaps you plan on taking things easy, maybe finishing off that novel you never got to this year, or taking a road trip?

Well, it’s time to quit slacking, penguin. With the news of layoffs and inflation, and investment market declines taking the wind out of summer sailboats, there’s no better time than now to skill up for your next job, or to stay up-to-date on your current one. The good news is that there are great resources to help stay competitive during uncertain market times, and just in time for summer, too!

Linux Foundation Research and LF Training & Certification recently published its latest paper, the 10th Annual Open Source Jobs Report. While it’s not your usual beach reading material, the conclusions are timely and significant, so you should pay close attention.

One of the key takeaways was this: open source professionals seek satisfying employment with plenty of opportunities to develop skills. Unsurprisingly, they want to work in a pleasant and collaborative atmosphere, with a competent staff that is equally enthusiastic about their chosen field. If you’re highly skilled, maybe now’s a good time to ask for a raise?

And the folks that want to fill those jobs, the hiring managers? They’re seeking the brightest talent to fill open positions. They want individuals who are not only qualified but also a good match for their business culture. And guess what. There are not enough people with the necessary skills.

So what does this mean for open source professionals? Training and certifications can give you that extra edge when looking for that new position and potentially command a higher salary in your current job.