September 15, 2017
This Week in Open Source News: Open Source Summit 2017 Roundup
Open Source Summit North America was this past week and some of our favorite writers and journalists were onsite reporting live about this event. Below you'll find a special edition of the Linux.com news digest from Sean Michael Kerner, SiliconANGLE, and Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols!
Sean Michael Kerner:
- Open Source Summit: Securing IoT is About Avoiding Anti-Patterns- eSecurity Planet
- Open Source Summit: It's Time for DevOps and Networking to Talk- Enterprise Networking Planet
- Linus Torvalds Wants Attackers to Join Linux Kernel Development- eWeek
SiliconANGLE:
- Keynote speaker Tanmay Bakshi talks about the projects he's most excited about: 13-year-Old Coder Works to Advance Cognitive Tech
- Jono Bacon says developers need to make it easy for non-tech businesses to stand up and integrate new innovations: Developers Must Simplify, Standardize Tech to Expand Reach, says Analyst
Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNet:
- The Linux Foundation & TODO Group's Open Source Guides: How Companies Can Make the Most From Open Source
- Linus Torvalds' keynote speech: Linus Torvalds on Linux, Life, and Bathrobes
- Oracle's new CNCF membership: Oracle Joins the Kubernetes Movement
