Announcing the World of Open Source: 2022 Europe Spotlight Survey

Open source is a global phenomenon impacting all industries in all parts of the world. To better understand the regional dynamics of open source, Linux Foundation Research is conducting a series of new research projects under the World of Open Source umbrella to explore the state of open source, beginning with a European perspective, focusing on government, enterprise, and non-profit initiatives.

Commencing with Europe, these studies will investigate ecosystem-wide trends, including:

The size and scope of the open source communities in each region The motivation for contributions to open sourceOpportunities and challenges in the private and public sector engagement in open sourceThe landscape for consumption and adoption of open source technologies and best practices, such as OSPO formation

This project will seek to understand the state of open source across different European individuals and organizations for decision-makers and influencers alike.

Funded by the Linux Foundation, this research will be led by LF Research in collaboration with FINOS, LF Training & Certification, and LF Public Health. Additional support will be provided by several organizations across the non-profit, for-profit, and academic sectors including Codemotion, Esade, Friedrich Alexander University, Institut de Govern i Polítiques Públiques (IGOP) de la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, OpenForum Europe, Sailboard, Scott Logic, TU/Berlin, TU/Eindhoven, TODO Group Europe Chapter, Università di Roma Tre, and the University of Southampton.

The survey will take no more than 10 minutes of your time and will provide valuable data against future studies and serve as a template for studies conducted in other regions. Findings will be shared at Open Source Summit Europe in Dublin in September.

We thank you for your participation. Upon completion of the survey, you will receive a coupon for 25% off any purchase of training and certification from the LF Training & Certification course catalog.

