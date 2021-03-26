Celebrate 30 Years of Linux With Training & Certification Offer

On August 25, 1991, Linus Torvalds posted the now famous Usenet message announcing he was building a free operating system. In the 30 years since, that operating system – Linux – has become the most important open source software project in history, powering all supercomputers, serving as the backbone of the cloud and internet, running a majority of mobile phones and mainframe computers, and even operating on the International Space Station.

After all this time Linux is more important than ever. In fact, the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and edX found that Linux is the most in demand skill amongst technical hiring managers. This is largely due to rapidly growing adoption of cloud technologies which run on Linux.

To celebrate 30 years of Linux, and to help more individuals become successful, productive members of the Linux community, Linux Foundation Training & Certification is discounting some of our most popular Linux training courses and certification exams through the end of 2021 by 30% with code LINUX30, including:

Certifications:

Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) – Demonstrates knowledge of fundamental IT concepts including operating systems, software application installation and management, hardware installation, use of the command line and basic programming, basic networking functions, security best practices, and other related topics to validate your capability and preparedness for an entry-level IT position.

Linux Foundation Certified System Administrator (LFCS) – Demonstrates you have the ability to design, install, configure, and manage a system installation, and understand key concepts such as networking, storage, security, maintenance, logging and monitoring, application lifecycle, troubleshooting, API object primitives and the ability to establish basic use-cases for end users. The discount is valid for the standalone exam or bundled with the associated training course.

Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) – Demonstrates your ability to deploy and configure the Linux operating system at enterprise scale, and shows you possess all the necessary skills to work as a Linux engineer. The discount is valid for the standalone exam or bundled with the associated training course.

eLearning Courses:

Essentials of Linux System Administration (LFS201) – In this eLearning course, you’ll learn how to administer, configure and upgrade Linux systems running one of the three major Linux distribution families (Red Hat, SUSE, Debian/Ubuntu). You’ll also learn all the tools and concepts you need to efficiently build and manage a production Linux infrastructure. This course also serves as preparation for the LFCS exam.

Linux Networking and Administration (LFS211) – In this eLearning course, you will learn how to design, deploy and maintain a network running under Linux; how to administer the network services; the skills to create and operate a network in any major Linux distribution; how to securely configure the network interfaces; and how to deploy and configure file, web, email and name servers. This course also serves as preparation for the LFCE exam.

To take advantage of this offer, use code LINUX30 at checkout. Start building your Linux skills and set yourself up for a successful career by enrolling today!

