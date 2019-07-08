CFP and Registration Open For Linux Piter Conference

"Linux Piter" Conference in Russia, St.Petersburg, October 4-5, 2019

The registration and call for papers for biggest Linux conference in Russia, Linux Piter is now open at https://linuxpiter.com/en

The conference gathers many key Linux people from all around the world. In the past we had Lennart Pottering (Red Hat), Christoph Hellwig, Stephen Hemminger (Microsoft), Monty Widenius (MariaDB Corporation AB), Bero Rosenkränzer (OpenMandriva), Rafael J. Wysocki (Intel) and many others joining the event.

Conference will take place October 4th and 5th in St. Petersburg. The added benefit for attending it is an opportunity to see Russia’s most beautiful city.

The main conference language is English. We have two tracks, one presented in English and simultaneously interpreted to Russian and another one – presented in Russian and interpreted to English.

To submit a paper for the conference, please visit https://linuxpiter.com/en/speaker

To register as an attendee, please visit https://linuxpiter.com/en/registration#form

Here you can find videos from the last Linux Piter conferences:

https://www.youtube.com/linuxpiter