Cloud Native Training & Certification from The Linux Foundation & CNCF

There’s no question that cloud computing skills are in demand, and knowing cloud can help you secure a lucrative career. In fact, the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and edX found that knowledge of cloud skills has the biggest impact on hiring decisions. LinkedIn also named cloud computing the second most in demand hard skill of 2020. And a recent D2iQ study found “only 23% of organizations believe they have the talent required to successfully complete their cloud native journey”.

Closing this talent gap is why Linux Foundation Training & Certification has partnered with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) – the home of Kubernetes, Linkerd, Prometheus, Helm and other widely used cloud native technologies – on a variety of programs to make quality cloud native learning more accessible. The hope is that providing more educational opportunities will lead to a great ability for those aspiring to work in the field to do so.

This article examines the various training courses available to learn about cloud native technologies, as well as certification exams to demonstrate that knowledge. Sample learning paths are also included as a guide of how to get started, and how to proceed on the cloud native learning journey.

Free Training Courses

Our catalog of free cloud native courses is offered on the non-profit edX platform, and provides the fundamentals necessary to move on to more advanced training. These courses are all taken online and are self-paced. Note you can audit each course at no cost for between six and fourteen weeks depending on the course, so we recommend completing each course you are interested in before moving on to the next to ensure you do not run out of time.

eLearning Courses

Self-paced, eLearning courses provide a way to learn intermediate to advanced skills in a low pressure environment. These courses are offered for a fee and include access for a full year. Some courses can also be bundled with a certification exam for a discounted price.

Instructor-Led Training Courses

Instructor-led training is ideal for teams or for those who need hands-on support to gain the skills needed for a job role. These courses take place either in person or virtually at a pre-scheduled time, with a live instructor leading.

Kubernetes Administration (LFS458) – This course is ideal for those wishing to manage a containerized application infrastructure. This includes existing IT administrators, as well as those looking to start a cloud career. It also serves as preparation for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam.

Kubernetes for App Developers (LFD459) – This course will teach you how to containerize, host, deploy, and configure an application in a multi-node cluster. It also serves as preparation for the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam.

Kubernetes Security Fundamentals (LFS460) – This course provides skills and knowledge across a broad range of best practices for securing container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment, and runtime. It also serves as preparation for the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exam.

Certification Exams

Our certification exams demonstrate that an individual possesses the skills to be effective in a given cloud-native role. Most exams are performance-based, presenting tasks to be completed in a real-world environment. Upon passing the exam, you receive a certificate and digital badge which can be independently verified at any time by current or potential employers using our online verification tool.

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) – A certified K8s administrator has demonstrated the ability to do basic installation as well as configuring and managing production-grade Kubernetes clusters. They will have an understanding of key concepts such as Kubernetes networking, storage, security, maintenance, logging and monitoring, application lifecycle, troubleshooting, API object primitives and the ability to establish basic use-cases for end users.

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) – A k8s certified application developer can design, build, configure and expose cloud native applications for Kubernetes, as well as define application resources and use core primitives to build, monitor, and troubleshoot scalable applications and tools in Kubernetes.

Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) – Obtaining a CKS demonstrates a candidate possesses the requisite abilities to secure container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment and runtime, and is qualified to perform these tasks in a professional setting.

Cloud Foundry Certified Developer (CFCD) – CFCD is ideal for candidates who want to validate their skill set using the Cloud Foundry platform to deploy and manage applications.

FinOps Certified Practitioner (FOCP) – A FOCP will bring a strong understanding of FinOps, its principles, capabilities and how to support and manage the FinOps lifecycle to manage cost and usage of cloud in an organization.

Other Resources

Sample Learning Paths

