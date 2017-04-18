Dive Into Connected Car and Open Source at Automotive Linux Summit 2017

Next month, the world’s leading automotive experts and engineers will gather at Automotive Linux Summit in Japan to discuss the future of connected cars and collaborate on the open source technologies driving innovation in the automotive arena.

Automotive Linux Summit, taking place May 31-June 2 in Tokyo, gathers automotive systems engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open-source licensing and compliance specialists and community developers, among others. The goal is to connect the developer community which is leading automotive innovation with the vendors and users providing and using the code. Together they will drive the future of embedded devices in the auto industry.

The full agenda for Automotive Linux Summit 2017 is now available. Session highlights include:

Introducing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Application in AGL Charming Chinook, Sri Maldia Hari Asti, Alps Electric Co., Ltd

Vehicle to Cloud: Connecting Cars to Non Automotive Internet Services, Fulup Ar Foll, IoT.bzh

Power Management for Car Infotainment, Takahiko Gomi, Renesas

Securing Vehicle-to-Cloud Data and Privacy with Digital Identity, Ashley Stevenson, ForgeRock

Cockpit System: Collaboration with Applications in AGL Ecosystem, Nobuhiko Tanibata, DENSO

Multi-Screen UX: New GUI Architecture for Next Generation Cockpit System, Takashi Tsubone, Panasonic

Keynote speakers will be revealed in the coming weeks. View the full agenda.

Automotive Linux Summit is co-located with Open Source Summit Japan, and attendees may add on registration to that event at no additional charge. Register now! Linux.com readers can save 5% on the “attendee” pass with discount code LINUXRD5.

Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are also being accepted.