OpenSDS at CloudNativeCon + KubeCon: Moving Forward with SDS and Cloud Computing

CloudNativeCon + KubeCon Europe 2017 has begun and is bringing together the world’s top experts in open source cloud computing. Their goal is to maintain and promote the development of integrated open source technologies to better deploy and implement cloud computing.

OpenSDS, a Silver sponsor of CloudNativeCon + KubeCon, has gathered the community at the conference and is demonstrating its open and flexible Software-Defined Storage (SDS) architecture solution in the exhibit hall. Project contributors are demonstrating the latest in code developments, including both northbound and southbound API definitions and microservice architecture design.

OpenSDS recently demonstrated an integrated test for clusters in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) community lab. This demonstration provided dynamic storage support for pod failure recovery and business expansion in Kubernetes and showed OpenSDS on OpenStack, CoprHD, Ceph, and other different back-end storage access support.

OpenSDS is an open source project community established under The Linux Foundation. To move enterprises into the era of cloud storage and provide them with on-demand data storage, the OpenSDS community is creating open source SDS solutions for cloud, container, virtualization, and other environments. OpenSDS includes leaders in storage equipment manufacturing as well as world-renowned enterprise users. The project also collaborates with global heavyweights of open source, such as CNCF.

We invite you to learn more about our mission and participants at https://www.opensds.io/.