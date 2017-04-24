LC3 2017 Features Open Source Experts in SDN, Cloud, DevOps, and More

Developers, architects, sysadmins, DevOps experts, business leaders, and other professionals will gather in China June 19-20 to discuss the latest open source technology and trends at LinuxCon + ContainerCon + CloudOpen China 2017 (LC3).

This event -- held for the first time in Beijing, China -- features three conferences in one, with more than 100 conference sessions focusing on topics such as:

Kubernetes

Cloud Native & Containers

Linux

Blockchain

Networking & Orchestration

IoT & Embedded Linux

Professional Open Source

In a special keynote presentation, Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux and Git, will chat with Dirk Hohndel, VP, Chief Open Source Officer, VMware.

Other keynote speakers include:

Madam Yang Zhiqiang, Deputy General Manager, China Mobile Research Institute

Jonathan Bryce, Executive Director, OpenStack Foundation

Dave Ward, ‎CTO of Engineering and Chief Architect, Cisco Systems

Dr. Sanqi Li, CTO of Product & Solutions, Huawei

With more than half of the speakers coming from outside of China, there is no better place to learn from leading open source experts from China and around the world.

Session highlights include:

Adoption and Localization of Kubernetes in China - Jiayao (Julia) Han, Caicloud

There is NO Open Source Business Model - Stephen Walli, Docker Inc.

Releasing a Linux Distribution In the Age of DevOps - Brian Stinson, The CentOS Project

The Business Reality of Building Open Source: What We Learned from OVS and OVN - Justin Pettit, VMware & Ben Pfaff, Open vSwitch Project

Challenge and Practice of SDN in Large Scale Data Centers - Jiang, Alibaba Cloud

Hardening Your IoT Endpoints: A Preventive Toolkit - Rabimba Karanjai, Almaden Research Center

At LC3, attendees can expect to learn about the newest and most interesting open source technologies as well as how to collaborate and lead in the open source community.

You can view the full schedule here.

Take advantage of early bird pricing now and save $60USD / 415RMB through April 27. Register now!