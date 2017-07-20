Industry Experts from Yelp, IBM, Netflix, and More Will Speak at MesosCon in Los Angeles

Conference highlights for MesosCon North America -- taking place Sept. 13-15 in Los Angeles, CA -- include real-world experiences and insight from companies deploying Mesos in the datacenter.

This annual conference brings together users and developers to share and learn about the Mesos project and its growing ecosystem. The conference features two days of sessions focused on the Apache Mesos Core and related technologies, as well as a one-day hackathon.

Session highlights include:

How Yelp.com Runs on Mesos in AWS Spot Fleet for Fun and Profit, Kyle Anderson, Yelp

Distributed Deep Learning on Mesos with GPUs and Gang Scheduling, Min Cai and Alex Sergeev, Uber

DataStax Enterprise on DC/OS - Yes, it’s Possible; Customer Case Studies, Kathryn Erickson and Ravi Yadav, DataStax

Introduction to Multi-tenancy in Mesos, Jay Guo, IBM

Real time event processing and handling stateful applications on Mesos, Balajee Nagarajan and Venkatesh Sivasubramanian, GE Digital

OpenWhisk as a Mesos Framework, Tyson Norris, Adobe

Practical container scheduling: juggling optimizations, guarantees, and trade-offs at Netflix, Sharma Podila, Netflix

Fault tolerant frameworks - making use of CNI without docker, Aaron Wood, Verizon

You can view the full schedule of sessions and activities