Free Introduction to Node.js Online Training Now Available

Node.js is the extremely popular open source JavaScript runtime, used by some of the biggest names in technology, including Bloomberg, LinkedIn, Netflix, NASA, and more. Node.js is prized for its speed, lightweight footprint, and ability to easily scale, making it a top choice for microservices architectures. With no sign of Node.js use and uptake slowing, there is a continual need for more individuals with knowledge and skills in using this technology.

For those wanting to start learning Node.js, the path has not always been clear. While there are many free resources and forums available to help, they require individual planning, research and organization which can make it difficult for some to learn these skills. That’s why The Linux Foundation and OpenJS Foundation have released a new, free, online training course, Introduction to Node.js. This course is designed for frontend or backend developers who would like to become more familiar with the fundamentals of Node.js and its most common use cases. Topics covered include how to rapidly build command line tools, mock RESTful JSON APIs and prototype real-time services. You will also discover and use various ecosystem and Node core libraries, and come away understanding common use cases for Node.js.

By immersing yourself in a full-stack development experience, this course helps bring context to Node.js as it relates to the web platform, while providing a pragmatic foundation in building various types of real-world Node.js applications. At the same time, the general principles and key understandings introduced by this course can prepare you for further study towards the OpenJS Node.js Application Developer (JSNAD) and OpenJS Node.js Services Developer (JSNSD) certifications.

Introduction to Node.js was developed by David Mark Clements, Principal Architect, technical author, public speaker and OSS creator specializing in Node.js and browser JavaScript. David has been writing JavaScript since 1996 and has been working with, speaking and writing about Node.js since Node 0.4 (2011), including authoring the first three editions of “Node Cookbook”. He is the author of various open source projects including Pino, the fastest Node.js JSON logger available and 0x, a powerful profiling tool for Node.js. David also is the technical lead and primary author of the JSNAD and JSNSD certification exams, as well as the Node.js Application Development (LFW211) and Node.js Services Development (LFW212) courses.

Enrollment is now open for Introduction to Node.js. Auditing the course through edX is free for seven weeks, or you can opt for a paid verified certificate of completion, which provides ongoing access.

