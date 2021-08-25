Happy 30th, Linux!

“I’m doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won’t be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing since april, and is starting to get ready. I’d like any feedback on things people like/dislike in minix, as my OS resembles it somewhat (same physical layout of the file-system (due to practical reasons) among other things).

I’ve currently ported bash(1.08) and gcc(1.40), and things seem to work. This implies that I’ll get something practical within a few months, and I’d like to know what features most people would want. Any suggestions are welcome, but I won’t promise I’ll implement them :-)”

With that note to an online newsgroup 30 years ago today, Linus Torvalds announced what would become arguably the most significant piece of software in history – Linux. Since August 25, 1991, Linux has grown to power all the world’s supercomputers, most mobile devices, financial exchanges, space stations and rovers, and serve as the backbone of the cloud and the internet itself. Companies, organizations, governments and individuals around the world rely on it to conduct business and live their lives every single day.

Here’s to 30 more years of Linux innovation!

