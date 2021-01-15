Instructor-Led Kubernetes Security Fundamentals Course Now Available

Kubernetes Security Fundamentals (LFS460) is the newest instructor-led training course from Linux Foundation Training & Certification and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Those taking the course will gain the skills and knowledge on a broad range of best practices for securing their clouds, container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment and runtime, and upon completion will be ready to take the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) certification exam. CKS registration is included for those taking the instructor-led course, though only those who already hold a Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) are permitted to sit for the exam.

This four-day course is taught by a live, expert instructor from The Linux Foundation. Anyone may enroll in a public course – the first of which is being offered March 29-April 2, 2021 – or organizations that wish to train a team may arrange for a private course by contacting our Corporate Solutions team. Public courses are conducted online, with a live industry expert providing content and taking you through hands-on labs to teach the experience you need to secure container-based applications. The course covers more than just container security, exploring topics from before a cluster has been configured through deployment, and ongoing and agile use, including where to find ongoing security and vulnerability information.

The course covers similar content to the Kubernetes Security Essentials (LFS260) eLearning course, but with the added benefit of a live instructor. Before enrolling, course participants are strongly encouraged to have taken or possess the requisite knowledge covered in the CKA exam. Familiarity with the skills and knowledge covered in that exam and related Kubernetes Administration (LFS458) training are necessary to be successful in the new Kubernetes Security Fundamentals course.

Enroll today and get your team ready to address any potential cloud security issues.

