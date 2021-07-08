Kubernetes Exam Simulator Available Now to All Those With Valid Eligibilities

We announced the availability of an exam simulator included with the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exams on June 2nd. At the time we stated that those who purchased any of these exams prior to June 2nd would receive access on a rolling basis; all those holding valid eligibilities for one of the three exams were expected to receive access by mid-August, with those with eligibilities expirining soonest receiving access first.

We are happy to announce that due to the smooth rollout of the new exam simulator, we are able to extend access to everyone sooner than anticipated. Effective immediately, all those who have an unexpired or unused eligibility for any of our Kubernetes certification exams now have access to the exam simulator. To access the simulator, you simply need to log into the training portal and you will see the simulator listed in your exam checklist.

As a reminder, this new perk provides access to two attempts at the exam simulator, provided by Killer.sh. Each attempt grants 36 hours of access starting from the time of activation. The exam simulations include 20-25 questions similar to the ones candidates can expect to encounter on the real exam. The questions presented in the simulator are the same for every attempt and every user, unlike those found on the actual exams, but are still graded to give candidates an idea of how they are performing. The expectation is this offering will help candidates become comfortable and familiar with the environment in which they will sit for their certification.

If you have registered for a Kubernetes certification we encourage you to check out the exam simulator before sitting for your real exam; having this experience will make you more comfortable taking the exam, and may give you a better chance of passing!

