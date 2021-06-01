Learn About Magma, the Open Source Project Bringing High Speed Internet to Remote Areas, in This Free Course

Magma is an open source project supporting diverse radio technologies, including LTE, 5G and WiFi, which can help extend network access into remote, sparsely populated areas. It helps connect the world to a faster network by providing operators an open, flexible, and extendable mobile core network solution. Its operational simplicity and lower cost structure also empower innovators to build fixed and mobile wireless networks never previously imagined.

Magma has already been deployed in production environments. Muralnet, for example, is using Magma to extend network access to Native American communities, while Brisanet has similarly deployed it into remote areas of Brazil. With high speed internet access having huge impacts on regions’ economic fortunes, Magma has the potential to be a game changer around the world.

However, as a relatively new technology, there are not enough individuals with expertise in Magma at present. That’s why Linux Foundation Training & Certification and the Magma Core Foundation have partnered to develop a free, online training course to help technology strategists and decision makers at telcos – as well as rural ISP operators and systems integrators – learn the fundamentals of Magma.

Introduction to Magma: Cloud Native Wireless Networking is designed to provide an understanding of the overall Magma architecture and how it fits into the bigger picture of cellular network architectures, particularly 4G/LTE and 5G. Participants will learn to recognize and understand the main functions of a mobile wireless network, understand the key use cases and value proposition of Magma, the overall architecture of Magma at a functional block level, and the functions performed by each of the main Magma components (Access Gateway, Federation Gateway, and Orchestrator). The course will also provide resources to learn to deploy Magma on standard hardware.

The course was developed by Bruce Davie and Larry Peterson. Davie is a computer scientist noted for his contributions to the field of networking who has served in senior roles at VMware, Software Defined Networking (SDN) startup Nicira, and Cisco. He has over 30 years of networking industry experience. Peterson is the Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus at Princeton University, where he served as Chair from 2003-2009. His research focuses on the design, implementation, and operation of Internet-scale distributed systems, including the widely used PlanetLab and MeasurementLab platforms.

With Magma adoption still in relatively early stages, now is the time for telco and networking professionals to begin learning about this exciting technology. Enroll today!

