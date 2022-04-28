LFPH Completes the Proof-of-Concept of its GCCN Trust Registry Network

This article originally appeared on the LF Public Health project’s blog. We republished it here to help spread the word about another impactful project made possible through open source.

Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) launched the Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN) project in June 2021 to facilitate the safe and free movement of individuals globally during the COVID pandemic. After nine months of dedicated work, LFPH completed the proof-of-concept (POC) of the GCCN Trust Registry Network in partnership with Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering (Fraunhofer IAO), Symsoft Solutions and Finema in March 2022.

With the ambition to provide a complete suite of technology to address the many challenges for COVID certificates, such as interoperability, data security and privacy protection, LFPH began the GCCN project focusing on one of the challenges not being addressed—a global trust architecture that allows seamless integration of the disparate COVID credential types. At the time, many small and large centralized trust ecosystems that implemented different technical standards and policies, such as the EU Digital COVID Certificate, emerged and began to gain traction. However, without a platform that allows these ecosystems to discover and establish trust with each other, there wouldn’t be interoperability at the global level. The GCCN Trust Registry Network was created to solve exactly this problem.

“We started the GCCN work in response to COVID, but everything we do has a vision for solving the challenge of people needing multiple credentials and constant verifications. The GCCN Trust Registry Network makes possible a new, decentralized way of trust management, which helps revolutionize how identities are shared in a privacy-preserving way. At LFPH, we are dedicated to open source innovation for public health and patient identity. We look forward to working with our members, community and stakeholders to advance the GCCN work both in the US and internationally.” – Jim St.Clair, Executive Director of LFPH

Building on the open source TRAIN Trust Management Infrastructure funded by the European Self-Sovereign Identity Framework (ESSIF) Lab, the GCCN Trust Registry Network allows different COVID certificate ecosystems, which can be a political and economic union (e.g. the EU), a nation state (e.g. India), a jurisdiction (e.g. the State of California), an industry organization (e.g. ICAO) or a company (e.g. a COVID test administrator), to join and find each other on a multi-stakeholder network, and validate each other’s COVID certificate policies. This interaction is known as a discovery mechanism. Then based on the discovery, verifiers will decide whose certificates they accept and use the Trust Registry Network to build a customized trust list based on their entry rules and check the source of incoming certificates against their known list to determine if it’s from a trusted source. If the certificate is from a trusted source, the verifiers will be able to use the public key to decrypt and decode a COVID certificate. For more information about the technical mechanism behind the GCCN Trust Registry Network and how it works, please see our two recent articles, “How does a border control officer know if a COVID certificate is valid?” and “How does a border control officer know if a traveler meets entry rules?”.