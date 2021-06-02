Linux Foundation Kubernetes Certifications Now Include Exam Simulator

New tool will enable those registered for a certification exam to experience the test environment before sitting for their exam

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced that their three Kubernetes certification exams will now include access to an exam simulator, enabling those registered for an exam to experience the exam environment before actually sitting for the exam.

Those registered for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exams will have access to two attempts, provided by Killer.sh. Each attempt grants 36 hours of access starting from the time of activation. The exam simulations include 20-25 questions similar to the ones candidates can expect to encounter on the real exam.

The questions presented in the simulator are the same for every attempt and every user, unlike those found on the actual exams, but are graded to give candidates an idea of how they are performing. The expectation is this offering will help candidates become comfortable and familiar with the environment in which they will sit for their certification.

“We have heard from the community that it can be stressful to jump into a certification exam without knowing exactly what to expect, especially one that is performance-based and simulates real world environments and problems,” said Chris Anisczcyk, CTO of CNCF. “Providing this exam simulator will ensure candidates know what to expect going into their exam, helping to ensure they are being tested on their skills without an environmental learning curve.”

Anyone who registers for CKA, CKAD, or CKS beginning today will have immediate access to the simulator. Individuals who have an existing, non-expired registration for one of these exams who have not yet sat for both of their two exam attempts will receive access on a rolling basis – beginning with those who have the earliest registration expiration dates – as follows:

June 02, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 1 month of June 2, 2021

June 08, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 2 months of June 02, 2021

June 15, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 3 months of June 02, 2021

June 22, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 4 months of June 02, 2021

June 29, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 5 months of June 02, 2021

July 06, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 6 months of June 02, 2021

July 13, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 7 months of June 02, 2021

July 20, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 8 months of June 02, 2021

July 27, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 9 months of June 02, 2021

Aug 03, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 10 months of June 02, 2021

Aug 10, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 11 months of June 02, 2021

Aug 17, 2021 – All open eligibilities expiring within 12 months of June 02, 2021

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry’s top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world’s largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation’s projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

# # #

Attached – Preview of the Kubernetes Certification Exam Environment:

The post Linux Foundation Kubernetes Certifications Now Include Exam Simulator appeared first on Linux Foundation – Training.