Linux Foundation Newsletter: October 2023

This month’s newsletter will be one of our biggest ever! In October, our communities met in person at the Open Source Summit Europe in Bilbao and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + OSS in Shanghai, China. At OpenSSF’s Secure Open Source Summit in Washington, DC, we continued advancing important conversations to improve the security of software supply chains. We had a record month at LF Research, with four new reports published since our last newsletter on brand new topics, including the mobile industry and Europe’s public sector, and year-over-year trends specific to European open source and the state of the OSPO. And, of course, there’s lots of project news for you to catch up on, including the announcement of OpenPubkey, a zero-trust passwordless authentication system for Docker.