Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) Announces Keynote Lineup for O3DCon—Online and In-Person in Austin, October 17-19

Keynotes, workshops and sessions will explore innovations in open source 3D development and use of Open 3D Engine (O3DE) for gaming, entertainment, metaverse, AI/ML, healthcare applications and more

SAN FRANCISCO—August 30, 2022—The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) today announced a slate of keynote speakers for O3DCon, its flagship conference, which will be held October 17-19 in Austin, Texas and online. O3DCon will bring together technology leaders, indie developers and academia to share ideas and best practices, discuss hot topics and foster the future of 3D development across a variety of industries and disciplines. The schedule is available at https://events.linuxfoundation.org/o3dcon/program/schedule/.

Industry luminaries will headline the keynote sessions, including:

Bill Vass, vice president of engineering, Amazon Web ServicesBryce Adelstein Lelbach, principal architect, NVIDIA and standard C++ Library Evolution chair, “C++ Horizons”Deb Nicholson, executive director, Python Software Foundation and founding board member, SeaGL (the Seattle GNU/Linux Conference), “Open Source is a Multiplier”Denis Dyack, founder, Apocalypse Studios, “The Successes, Challenges and Future of O3DE”Mathew Kemp, game director, Hadean, “Supercharging Gameworld Performance Using the Cloud”Nithya Ruff, head, Open Source Program Office, Amazon and chair, Linux Foundation Board of Directors, “Game On! How to Be a Good Open Source Citizen” Omar Zohdi, technical ecosystem manager, Imagination Technologies, “O3DE and the Future of Mobile Graphics Development”Royal O’Brien, executive director, Open 3D Foundation and general manager of Digital Media & Games, Linux Foundation, “State of the Open 3D Foundation”Sheri Graner Ray, CEO and founder, Zombie Cat Studios, “How Big Is Your Dream? Rethinking the Role of Passion in Development”Stephen Jacobs, director of Open@RIT and professor at the School of Interactive Games and Media, Rochester Institute of Technology, “Open in Academia, Science and Why O3DE Should Be Part of It All”

“After celebrating our first year in July and recognizing the immense growth of our community, we’re excited to connect with them at this year’s O3DCon,” said Royal O’Brien, executive director of O3DF. “Since O3DF’s inception, we’ve grown to 25 member companies, including Epic Games, LightSpeed Studios and Microsoft, and we’ve announced a new O3DE release. This year’s O3DCon will feature a diversity of use cases that go way beyond gaming, including metaverse, cloud, open source licensing, digital twin in healthcare and lots more. If your organization is building 3D stacks for a new generation of applications, O3DCon is an event designed to help you get there.”

The three-day O3DCon conference schedule will also include sessions, lightning talks, panel discussions and exhibits exploring innovations and best practices in open 3D development, open source licensing, interoperability across 3D engines and the benefits of using O3DE to revolutionize real-time 3D development. Sessions of note include:

Scale Testing Multiplayer Games on AWSOpenXR Implementation on O3DEAdventures in AI: How to Use O3DE for Advanced Machine LearningIntroduction to Open Source LicensesCreating & Maintaining a Diverse Work EnvironmentThe Journey to 64 km: Scaling Terrain Performance by 4000x

Attendees can also participate in a slate of hands-on workshops and training sessions on the first day of the conference, October 17.

About the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) Project

O3DE is the flagship project managed by the O3DF. The open source project is a modular, cross-platform 3D engine built to power anything from AAA games to cinema-quality 3D worlds to high-fidelity simulations. The code is hosted on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license. The O3D Engine community is very active, averaging up to 2 million line changes and 350-450 commits monthly from 60-100 authors across 41 repos. To learn more, please visit o3de.org and get involved and connect with the community on Discord.com/invite/o3de and GitHub.com/o3de.

About the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF)

Established in July 2021, the mission of the O3DF is to make an open source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations, available to every industry. The O3DF is home to the O3DE project. To learn more, please visit o3d.foundation.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.

For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

