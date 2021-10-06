Open Source 5G Ecosystem Solutions on Display at ONE Summit, as US Government Hosts Security Mini Summit

5G Super Blueprint comes to life at ONE Summit with live a keynote demonstration of network slicing in 5G, and 6 pavilion demonstrations of new blueprints, use cases, and ecosystem solutions ONE Summit to feature Mini Summit by the US Government, Enabling Secure, Open, and Programmable 5G NetworksRegister today to join the community and see the demonstrations at the Open Networking & Edge Summit virtual experience, October 10-11

SAN FRANCISCO, October 5, 2021 – LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced its 5G Super Blueprint initiative will host use case demonstrations across 5G, edge, IoT, and cloud native during Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit + Kubernetes on Edge Day, October 11-12, 2021.

The 5G Super Blueprint is a community-driven integration of multiple open source initiatives that, collaboratively, demonstrate end-to-end use cases of end user implementation architectures. LFN creates a framework based on these integrated initiatives and projects to then develop blueprints, defined by a community-driven process that allows end-to-end solution use cases across vertical markets.

“The open source networking ecosystem is bringing collaboration to life at ONE Summit,” said Heather Kirksey, vice president, Community & Ecosystem Development, the Linux Foundation. “What started as an integration demo for a basic residential broadband use case five short years ago has now evolved into a framework for creating collaborative, end-to-end solutions for the 5G ecosystem. I am incredibly proud of the community for all the progress it’s achieved to date, and I cannot wait to see what comes next.”

Building on the long-running 5G cloud native network demo workstream, the LF Networking community has fortified the 5G Super Blueprint foundation by adding network slicing. Based on the ONAP Honolulu release, this proof concept demonstrates an open source approach to improving QoS in 5G networks by optimizing resources and network topologies for 5G use cases, providing network operators improved performance and greater flexibility. The demo will also showcase a custom Network Slice Subnet Management Function (NSSMF) that was developed as part of this effort.

The open source networking and edge ecosystems will demonstrate ecosystem innovations around the 5G Super Blueprint and more during ONE Summit, via the Linux Foundation Demo Pavilion. Seven demos from multiple open source projects and communities will be on display, with the developers who created them available to answer questions throughout the event. Illustrating a breadth of technologies surrounding the 5G ecosystem and beyond, the demos will cover:

5G Super Blueprint: 5G Cloud Native Network Adds Network Slicing (LF Networking, LF Edge, ONAP, Anuket, DPDK, EMCO)Akraino Blueprints: Integrated Cloud Native Private Wireless (LF Edge, Akraino)Enabling future-proof and Open Edge App Management in Retail (LF Edge, EdgeX Foundry, Open Horizon, Secure Device Onboard)LF Edge + Project Alvarium: Building Trust in Interconnected Ecosystems (LF Edge, Project Alvarium, EVE)Introducing L3AF, a Platform to Launch and Manage eBPF Programs (L3AF)O-RAN/OSC/ONAP-Based Multi-Operator/Multi-Vendor Resource Pooling & RAN Slicing in Disaster Scenarios (LF Networking, ONAP, ORAN-SC) Magma: Zero-touch Magma Automation With LFN EMCO (Magma, EMCO)

More details, including descriptions of each demo, are available here.

The US GOV OPS mini summit, which takes place Oct. 11 from 2:00 – 4:50 PM PST, will examine requirements and progress of 5G, edge, and IoT technologies within enterprise and government entities. Hosted by NWIC Pacific division of the United States Navy and led by Doug Evans, Neil Hoff and Andrew Leidy from the Department of the Navy, the program will cover use cases and solutions that rely on the foundations of open source networking, edge, and cloud project communities (including LF Networking, LF Edge, CNCF, Kubernetes, Magma, and more). Specific discussion topics include:

Introduction to United States Government Open Programmable Secure (US-GOV OPS) initiative within the Linux Foundation Overview of DARPA’s Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) project The Linux Foundation’s 5G Super BlueprintDiscussion of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research & Engineering’s 5G initiative, and the Multi-site OPS-5G Joint Independent Test Option (MOJITO) project

Registration to this mini-summit is included in the overall conference registration.

These are but a few of the informative workshops, keynotes, and sessions designed to propel the open networking industry further.

Join the community virtually Oct. 11-12 for a broad look at the open source 5G ecosystem across networking and edge technologies, and learn about new innovations in networking and edge like enhanced security, 6G, and ONAP’s forthcoming Istanbul release. Register today to join the community for just $150 USD. Click here to access registration and view the conference agenda.

Members of the media may receive a complimentary media pass to the event; please contact jlovato@linuxfoundation.org to register as press.

