Open Source Management & Strategy Training Program Launched by The Linux Foundation

Program consists of seven modular courses, and can be tailored to suit the needs of different audiences within an organization

SAN FRANCISCO, January 12, 2021 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training program designed to introduce open source best practices to management and technical staff within organizations, Open Source Management & Strategy.

This 7-module course series is designed to help executives, managers, software developers and engineers understand and articulate the basic concepts for building effective open source practices within their organization. It is also helpful for a leadership audience responsible for setting up effective program management of open source in their organization, including explaining how to create an Open Source Program Office (OSPO).

The program builds on the accumulated wisdom of many previous training modules on open source best practices, while adding fresh and updated content to explain all of the critical elements of working effectively with open source in enterprises. The courses are designed to be self-paced, and reasonably high-level, but with enough detail to get new open source practitioners up and running quickly.

The courses in the program are designed to be modular, so participants only need to take those of relevance to them. The courses included are:

LFC202 – Open Source Introduction – covers the basic components of open source and open standards

LFC203 – Open Source Business Strategy – discusses the various open source business models and how to develop practical strategies and policies for each

LFC204 – Effective Open Source Program Management – explains how to build an effective OSPO and the different types of roles and responsibilities needed to run it successfully

LFC205 – Open Source Development Practices – talks about the role of continuous integration and testing in a healthy open source project

LFC206 – Open Source Compliance Programs – covers the importance of effective open source license compliance and how to build programs and processes to ensure safe and effective consumption of open source

LFC207 – Collaborating Effectively with Open Source Projects – discusses how to work effectively with upstream open source projects and how to get the maximum benefit from working with project communities

LFC208 – Creating Open Source Projects – explains the rationale and value for creating new open source projects as well as the required legal, business and development processes needed to launch new projects

The courses were developed by Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open, an internationally recognized standards development and open source projects consortium.

Guy has a unique blend of 25+ years’ experience as both software engineer and open source strategist. He has built open source programs for companies like Red Hat, Samsung and Autodesk and was instrumental in founding the Academy Software Foundation while Director of the Open Source Office at Autodesk. He was also a founding member of the team that built the Open Connectivity Foundation while at Samsung, and has contributed to several best practices and learning guides from the Linux Foundation’s TODO Group, a resource for OSPO personnel.

“Open source is not only commonplace in enterprises today, but actually is impossible to avoid as much modern technology including the cloud and networking systems are based on it,” said Chris Aniszczyk, co-founder of the TODO Group and VP of Developer Relations at The Linux Foundation. “This means organizations must prepare their teams to use it properly, ensuring compliance with licensing requirements, how to implement continuous delivery and integration, processes for working with and contributing to the open source community, and related topics. This program provides a structured way to do that which benefits everyone from executive management to software developers.”

The Open Source Management & Strategy program is available to begin immediately. The $499 enrollment fee provides unlimited access to all seven courses for one year, as well as a certificate upon completion. Interested individuals may enroll here. The program is also included in all corporate training subscriptions.

