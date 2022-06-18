OSPO Mind Map 2.0 release is out!

TODO Group is proud to announce a new OSPO Mind Map version release. The mind map shows a Open Source Program Office’s (OSPO) responsibilities, roles, behavior, and team size within an organization. This post highlights the major improvements done by the community in this new version of the OSPO Mind Map.

Updates on Responsibilities section

OSPO Mind Map Responsibilities section has new OSPO-specific topics and different sub-sections defined, including:

Develop and Execute Open Source Strategy

Eliminate Friction from Using and Contributing to Open Source

Manage Open Source IT Infrastructure

Give Advice on Open Source

Grow and Retain Open Source Talent Inside the Organization

Implement InnerSource Practices

Track Performance Metrics

Collaborate with Open Source Organizations

Prioritize and Drive Open Source Upstream Development

Establish and Improve Open Source Policies and Processes

Oversee Open Source Compliance

Support Corporate Development Activities

Initial pull request with these changes can be found here .

Welcoming Contributors

The TODO Community welcomes more contributors to the OSPO mind Map to bring together the various communities involved in OSPO-specific topics. This will help to improve open source professionals’ guidance across the OSPO ecosystem (e.g topics like “InnerSource”, “Open Source metrics”, “Open Source Compliance” and more).

Updates on display

Initially, the OSPO Mind Map displayed all sections by default, showing a huge mind map image. Now, when people access https://ospomindmap.todogroup.org/ the display view will only show the first 2 levels, so people can expand specific sections, avoiding unnecessary information and focusing on what matters to them at that time.

Welcoming Contributors

We are looking for tech contributors to work on a process to automatically deploy new versions of OSPO mind map to the website . If you’d be interested to contribute, please open a PR !

About OSPO Mind Map and OSPOlogy

This Mind Map is part of the TODO Group’s OSPOlogy repository which encapsulates a set of open initiatives (including the OSPO Mind Map, virtual global & regional meetings, an OSPO discussion forum, monthly OSPO News, and now, in-person workshops) to work in collaboration and study the status of OSPOs.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to OSPO Mind Map’s v2.0 contributors and reviewers!

Thomas Steenbergen (EPAM)

Ana Jiménez (Linux Foundation)

Jari Koivisto

Josep Prat (Aiven)

Gergely Csatari (Nokia)

Special thanks to Ibrahim Haddad (Linux Foundation), we were inspired by the OSPO responsibilities section in A Close Look at Open Source Program Offices: Structure, Roles and Responsibilities .