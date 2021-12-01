Support OLF and Possibly Win a Prize

OLF, previously known as Ohio Linuxfest, has been one of the most popular community-run open source events for nearly two decades. The event brings together individuals from around the country and world to gather and share information about Linux and open source software. This year’s event takes place December 3-4 in Columbus, Ohio, and The Linux Foundation is proud to be one of the event sponsors.

Even if you cannot join us in Columbus, you can help support the event and community by entering an online raffle fundraiser. You can purchase tickets for the raffle and choose the prize you would like to win. The raffle will take place at 7 pm Eastern on December 4. The Linux Foundation has donated the following prizes to the raffle:

Entry-level certification exam package including the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) and Kubernetes & Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) exams

Kubernetes Fundamentals training course plus the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) exam

Open Source Management and Strategy seven-course training series

Prizes from other sponsors include a Raspberry Pi kit, original penguin artwork, and more. Purchase your tickets today and help support this great community event!