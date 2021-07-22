The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021

Premier open source event covering the most critical and innovative open source topics gathers developers and technologists both in-person and virtually this September.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021, the leading conference for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders. The events are taking place September 27-30 in Seattle, Washington and are co-located with OSPOCon and Linux Security Summit, among others. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here.

OSS + ELC 2021 will feature a robust program of 250+ talks (keynote presentations, conference sessions, tutorials, and BoFs) covering the most essential and cutting edge topics touching open source today: Linux Systems, Dependability, AI & Data, DEI, Community Leadership, IoT, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Native Development, Databases, and of course, Embedded Linux. Plus the co-located OSPOCon, also announcing its conference agenda today, covers critical topics affecting open source program management offices. The events are being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available.

“These events cover the pivotal technologies at the core of software and hardware today, and shine a magnifying glass on innovation driving the change of tomorrow. This breadth of coverage, along with an audience ranging from students to kernel developers, is what makes this event a cornerstone gathering and learning place for the open source community,” says Angela Brown, SVP & General Manager of Events at The Linux Foundation. “We are so excited to gather in person with everyone again, and look forward to kicking off our fall schedule of in-person events in Seattle and engaging the community with wide ranging learning opportunities.”

Conference Session Highlights from Open Source Summit:

Wayfair Same-day Delivery: A Narrative in Painful Anecdotes about CI at Scale – Lelia Bray-Musso & Gary Preston White Jr., Wayfair EVE: A Secure API for the Edge that Delights App Developers – Kathy Giori, ZEDEDA Inc.A Rolling Stable Kernel Model – Sasha Levin, GoogleFunctional Safety Basics for Open Source Software Developers – Nicole Pappler & Prof. Dr. Andreas Bärwald, AlektoMetisSelf-serve Feature Engineering Platform Using Flyte and Feast – Ketan Umare, Union.ai

From Embedded Linux Conference:

OP-TEE: When Linux Loses Control – Clément Léger, BootlinFrom an Idea to a Patch in the Linux Mainline – Marta Rybczynska, SyslinbitYocto Continuous Integration in a Kube – Joshua Watt, Garmin

And from OSPOCon:

Ensuring OSS License Compliance the Easy Way – Tony Aiuto, GoogleEverything We’ve Learned from Three Years of Funding Open Source – Duane O’Brien, IndeedMVG – Minimum Viable Governance for Your Organization’s Open Collaboration Needs – Ashley Wolf & Justin Colannino, GitHub

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of US$850 through July 27. Academic, Student and Hobbyist Passes are available for US$275. Registration to attend virtually is US$50.

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Diversity & Need-Based Scholarships and Travel Funding

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here. The Linux Foundation’s Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status. To learn more and apply, click here.

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct. To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post.

Sponsor

Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 is made possible thanks to our sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors: Google, IBM, Microsoft and Red Hat, Platinum Sponsors: Huawei, Snyk, and SUSE, and Gold Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, SODA Foundation, Styra, WhiteSource and Witekio. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O’Connell.

