The Linux Foundation Continues to Expand Japanese Language Training & Certification

Japan is one of the world’s biggest markets for open source software, which means there is a constant need for upskilling of existing talent and to bring new individuals into the community to meet hiring demand. The Linux Foundation is committed to expanding access to quality open source training and certification opportunities, which is why we have developed a number of Japanese language offerings.

The newest is LFS272-JP Hyperledger Fabric Administration, which became available this week. Hyperledger Fabric – a distributed ledger (blockchain) technology – is intended as a foundation for developing applications or solutions with a modular architecture. Hyperledger Fabric allows components, such as consensus and membership services, to be plug-and-play. Its modular and versatile design satisfies a broad range of industry use cases, and it offers a unique approach to consensus that enables performance at scale while preserving privacy.

LFS272-JP provides a deep understanding of the Hyperledger Fabric network and how to administer and interact with chaincode, manage peers, and operate basic CA-level functions. Upon completion, participants will have a good understanding of the Hyperledger Fabric network topology, chaincode operations, administration of identities, permissions, how and where to configure component logging, and much more. The course also serves as preparation for the Certified Hyperledger Fabric Administrator (CHFA-JP) exam, which can be taken with a Japanese proctor (the exam itself is conducted in English).

While Hyperledger Fabric Administration is the newest Japanese course offered by Linux Foundation Training & Certification, it is far from alone. Our catalog of Japanese-language offerings includes:

System Administration/Engineering

Cloud & Containers

Blockchain

We also partnered with LPI-Japan recently to make certifications even more accessible in Japan, creating new stacked certifications leveraging LPI-Japan’s LinuC 1 and LinuC 2 with The Linux Foundation’s CKA and CKAD.

Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin commented, “Japan is one of the top contributors to the open source community globally, in terms of code as well as financial support and end user adoption. We know how important it is to support the open source community in Japan, which is why The Linux Foundation is proud to offer Japanese language training and certification options for that community. Our team looks forward to continuing to expand these learning opportunities in the future.”

