The Linux Foundation Hosts Forum to Share Linux Stories for 30th Anniversary

Linux community to share personal stories of how Linux has impacted their lives, thirty submissions to be highlighted for anniversary.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is recognizing World Penguin Day, May 25, by kicking off a global campaign to find out how Linux has most impacted people’s lives. Everyone is invited to share. Thirty submissions will be randomly selected and highlighted in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Linux, occurring this year.

In addition, The Linux Foundation will adopt thirty penguins, the animal synonymous with Linux, from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds. Each of the thirty randomly chosen submitters will be able to name one of the adopted penguins and will have a certificate and picture of the penguin sent to them to mark this momentous time in Linux’s history as well as Linux’s impact on their own life.

“Linux has changed the world and created innovation in incredibly diverse ways,” said Angela Brown, SVP & GM Events, The Linux Foundation. “It has also had a huge impact on individuals’ lives. Open source is fundamentally about community, and we want to hear directly from the community about how Linux has impacted them personally. We can’t wait to hear stories from around the world, and more importantly, we look forward to sharing these stories and hope they inspire more people to join the community for the next 30 years of innovation and beyond.”

Those who would like to submit can do so here. Submissions are being accepted through May 9. The highlighted submissions will be selected in June and showcased in a blog post on events.linuxfoundation.org and on The Linux Foundation’s social media channels. Submitters chosen will also be notified before then by email.

