TODO Group Announces 2021 State of OSPO Survey

The TODO Group, together with Linux Foundation Research and The New Stack, is conducting a survey as part of a research project on the prevalence and outcomes of open source programs among different organizations across the globe.

Open source program offices (OSPOs) help set open source strategies and improve an organization’s software development practices. Since 2018, the TODO Group has conducted surveys to assess the state of open source programs across the industry. Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the 2021 edition featuring additional questions to add value to the community.

The survey will generate insights into the following areas, including:

The extent of adoption of open source programs and initiatives Concerns around the hiring of open source developers Perceived benefits and challenges of open source programsThe impact of open source on organizational strategy

We hope to expand the pool of respondents by translating the survey into Chinese and Japanese. Please participate now; we intend to close the survey in early July. Privacy and confidentiality are important to us. Neither participant names, nor their company names, will be published in the final results.



BONUS

As a thank you for completing this survey, you will receive a 75% discount code on enrollment in The Linux Foundation’s Open Source Management & Strategy training program, a $375 savings. This seven-course online training series is designed to help executives, managers, and software developers understand and articulate the basic concepts for building effective open source practices within their organization.

PRIVACY

Your name and company name will not be published. Reviews are attributed to your role, company size, and industry. Responses will be subject to the Linux Foundation’s Privacy Policy, available at https://linuxfoundation.org/privacy. Please note that survey partners who are not Linux Foundation employees will be involved in reviewing the survey results. If you do not want them to have access to your name or email address, please do not provide this information.

VISIBILITY

We will summarize the survey data and share the findings during OSPOCon 2021. The summary report will be published on the TODO Group and Linux Foundation websites.

QUESTIONS

If you have questions regarding this survey, please email us at info@todogroup.org.

