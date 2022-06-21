TODO Group Announces 2022 OSPO Survey

The TODO Group, together with Linux Foundation Research, LF Training & Certification, api7.ai, Futurewei, Ovio, Salesforce, VMware, and X-Labs, is conducting a survey as part of a research project on the prevalence and outcomes of open source programs among different organizations across the globe.

Open source program offices (OSPOs) help set open source strategies and improve an organization’s software development practices. Since 2018, the TODO Group has conducted surveys to assess the state of open source programs across the industry. Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the 2022 edition featuring additional questions to add value to the community.

“The TODO Group was created to foster vendor-neutral best practices in open source usage and OSPO cultivation. Our annual OSPO survey is one of the best tools we have to understand how open source programs and initiatives are run at organizations worldwide, and to gain insight to inform existing and potential OSPO leaders of the nuances of fostering professional open source programs.”

Chris Aniszczyk, co-founder TODO Group and CTO, CNCF

“Thanks in part to the great community contributions received this year from open source folks engaged in OSPO-related topics, the OSPO 2022 Survey goes a step further to get insights and inform based on the most actual OSPO needs across regions.”

Ana Jimenez Santamaria, OSPO Program Manager, TODO Group

The survey will generate insights into the following areas, including:

The extent of adoption of open source programs and initiatives Concerns around the hiring of open source developers Perceived benefits and challenges of open source programsThe impact of open source on organizational strategy

The survey will be available in English, Chinese, and Japanese. Please participate now; we intend to close the survey in mid-July. Privacy and confidentiality are important to us. Neither participant names, nor their company names, will be published in the final results.

To take the 2022 OSPO Survey, click the button below:

The post TODO Group Announces 2022 OSPO Survey appeared first on Linux Foundation.