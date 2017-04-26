Free Webinar on Starting a Collaborative Open Source Project

Starting a collaborative open source software project involves more than a great idea and the code to get it going. Much of the work involves deciding how you want your community of developers to build and evolve the code. But there’s no need to be intimidated by the process. This upcoming free webinar -- from Capital One and The Linux Foundation -- will provide the necessary information to get your open source project underway with proven best practices.

In this webinar, The Linux Foundation’s Mike Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs, and Scott Nicholas, Sr. Director of Strategic Programs, will outline important steps to get your project going and keep it on track for success.

You'll learn how to:

Set up your decision making model

Understand and clearly document your licensing policy

Create a trademark and usage policy that fits your code

Successfully contribute to existing open source projects

The “Best Practices for Starting an Open Source Project” webinar will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 2:00 PM Eastern time. Register now!

Mike Dolan is VP of Strategic Programs responsible for Collaborative Projects and Legal Programs at The Linux Foundation. Mr. Dolan has set up and launched dozens of open source and open standards projects covering technology segments including networking, virtualization, cloud, blockchain, Internet of Things, Big Data and analytics, security, containers, storage and embedded devices.

Scott Nicholas is Sr. Director of Strategic Programs for The Linux Foundation. Scott assists in the launch and support of open source projects and contributes to the foundation’s legal programs. Scott has set up numerous collaborative projects across the technology stack. Scott assists in the execution of The Linux Foundation’s annual Legal Summit and other legal programs.