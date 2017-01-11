January 11, 2017

How to Keep Hackers out of Your Linux Machine Part 1: Top Two Security Tips

In this series, we’ll cover the five easiest ways to keep hackers out. Watch the free webinar on-demand for more information.
There is nothing a hacker likes more than a tasty Linux machine available on the Internet. In my recent Linux Foundation webinar I shared tactics, tools, and methods hackers use to invade your space.

In this blog series, we’ll cover the five easiest ways to keep hackers out and know if they have made it in. Want more information? Watch the free webinar on-demand.

Easy Linux Security Tip #1

If you are not using Secure Shell, you should be.

This has been a thing for a very, very long time. Telnet is insecure. rLogin is insecure. There are still services out there that require those services but they shouldn't be exposed to the Internet. If you don’t have SSH just turn off your Internet connection. As we always say: use SSH keys.

Rule No. 1 of SSH: Don't use password authentication. The second rule of SSH is: Don't use password authentication. This is really, really important.

If you have a Linux machine on the Internet for any period of time, you are going to get brute forced. It is just going to happen. The brute force is scripted.  Scanners see port 22 open to the Internet and they have to hammer it hard.

The other thing you can do is you can move SSH off of the standard port which many of us do. That works to prevent a small number of brute force attacks but, in general, just don't use password authentication and you'll be safe.

The third rule of SSH is: All keys have passphrases. A no-passphrase key may as well not be a key at all. I realize that makes services hard to deal with if you are trying to log into something automatically or trying to automate stuff but all keys should have passphrases.

My favorite thing to do is to compromise a host and find home directories with private keys. As soon as I have private keys, it's game over. I can log into anything that the public key provides access to.

If you provide a passphrase or even a password, it doesn't have to be a long passphrase on your keys, then it makes my life much, much more difficult.

Easy Linux Security Tip #2

Install Fail2ban.

Those brute force attacks that I was talking about? This helps dramatically. It will automatically activate iptables rules to block repeated attempts to SSH into your machine. Be sure to configure it in such a way that it doesn't lock you out or doesn't take up too many resources. But use it, love it, and watch it.

It has its own logs so make sure to watch them and check to see if it’s actually functioning. That's a really important thing as well.

In part 2 of this series, I’ll give you three more easy security tips for keeping hackers out of your  Linux machine. You can also watch the entire free webinar on-demand now.

Mike Guthrie works for the Department of Energy doing Red Team engagements and penetration testing.

JasonHall |

1) Not using password authentication is a terrible idea.  Password authentication is something you know.  Crypto Key authentication is something you have (and have to be managed).  If you are really worried about Password Authentication, use somethink like Google Authenticator which provides 2FA.  Key authentication works great for the cloud structure but once someone has your key, they own your system.  Using 2FA with password authentication stops brute force attacks.

2)  Instead of just blocking ssh or moving it to another port, use a knock daemon.  A knock is a secret code that is sent to the server and an action happens if it is the right knock (in this case, open up port 22 to your specific IP address).  This is much more secure then simply switching ports or using fail2ban. 

KA9Q |

I disagree. A passphrase-protected secret key is both "something you have" (the encrypted key file) and "something you know" (the passphrase). I strongly agree with the recommendation to disable plaintext passwords in ssh and to use only public key authentication with passphrase-encrypted secret keys. It is by far the most important thing you can do to secure a Linux system.

Use the ssh authentication agent and you'll only have to enter your passphrase once per session. That makes things far more convenient (e.g., you can run ssh in shell scripts) as well as more secure.

cyberfarer |

Easy Linux Security Tip #3

Use TCP Wrappers

Not every IP in the world needs access to your SSH port. You will generally know where you will be logging in from so use hosts.deny and hosts.allow to restrict access to only whitelisted IPs.

https://www.cyberciti.biz/faq/restrict-ssh-access-using-tcpd-tcpwrapper/

Easy Linux Security Tip #4

Use Iptables to prevent brute forcing even from a whitelisted IP

https://rudd-o.com/linux-and-free-software/a-better-way-to-block-brute-f...

KA9Q |

I'm not a fan of these two approaches.

Who's to say you will always know in advance where you'll be logging in from? I frequently use public hotspots (which are perfectly secure with ssh) so I don't necessarily know what IP address I'll be logging in from.

I'm also not fond of rules that limit the number of ssh connections I can make in a given period of time. I might have ssh commands in shell scripts that execute it quite frequently. (I use the ssh authentication agent so these invocations don't require me to type my pass phrase each time.)

The best thing you can do by far to secure a UNIX-like system (not just Linux but BSD, OSX, etc) is to disable password authentication and force the use of public key authentication to log in. Once you've done that, the most the brute-force attackers can do is to waste a little CPU time. I don't need a firewall to block an unsuccessful attack, especially when there's always a risk (however minor) of that firewall locking me out.

