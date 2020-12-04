Five practical guides for managing Linux terminal and commands

By Matt Zand and Kevin Downs

In this article, we will take a brief look at some time-saving tricks you can use when interacting with the terminal. As a system administrator, you will spend most, if not all, of your time in a terminal. Knowing tricks like these can save you a lot of time and make you a more efficient system administrator. These skills aren’t just useful for only administrators though. All of these shortcuts can be used by anyone who interacts with a command-line interface.