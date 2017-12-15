This Week in Open Source News: Bell Launches Open Source ONAP, Bug Bounty via Euro Commission & More

This week in open source news, Bell is the first company to launch an open source version of ONAP, the European Commission has announced a bug bounty program, & more

1) Telecom company Bell announced it has become the first to launch an open source version of ONAP.

Bell Becomes First Operator to Launch ONAP in Production- RCRWireless News

2) "The European Commission has announced its first-ever bug bounty program."

European Commission Kicks Off Open-Source Bug Bounty- Info Security Magazine

3)“The vision for Canonical is to provide the platform that you see everywhere other than the personal domain," says founder Mark Shuttleworth.

Spaceman Shuttleworth Finds Earthly Riches With Ubuntu Software- Bloomberg

4) Belarus-born Maps.Me helps bridge a major database hole in territories where there’s no 3G for Palestinian providers.

When Waze Won't Help, Palestinians Make Their Own Maps- WIRED

5) The mysterious Ataribox will run Linux and "provide a 'full PC experience for the TV,' complete with AMD graphics hardware."

You Can Pre-Order Ataribox Very Soon, But The Thing Is Still Sort Of A Mystery- Forbes