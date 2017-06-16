This Week in Open Source News: Linux Foundation Intro Course Makes Best of 2017 List & More

This week in Linux and open source news, The Linux Foundation's ever-popular "Intro to Linux" MOOC is selected as one of the top courses of 2017, Cloud Foundry gains new Gold Member in Microsoft, and more! Read on and stay in the open source know!

1) Linux Foundation Training's "Intro to Linux" edX course picked as one of TechRadar's top Linux training providers, 2017.

The Best Linux Training Providers 2017- TechRadar

2) Cloud Foundry announces new Microsoft membership, giving the former as the opportunity to offer an executive candidate for one of two gold seats on the Cloud Foundry board of directors.

Microsoft Joins Cloud Foundry Foundation as Gold Member, Strengthens Open Source Push- Cloud Tech

3) A new strain called Linux.MulDrop.14 is infecting Raspberry Pi devices, allowing attackers to take advantage of poor security to "generate money from nothing."

Raspberry Pi Devices Transformed into Cryptocurrency Miners by Linux Malware- betanews

4) "Munich's Green Party says the recent WannaCry ransomware attacks on Windows machines worldwide highlight the danger of the city abandoning its Linux-based OS."

Swapping Linux for Windows in Munich Too Risky After WannaCry Attacks, Warn Greens- TechRepublic

5) While enterprises continue the positive shift towards open source, management efficacy and security isn't keeping pace.

Open-Source Software Management Fails to Meet Security Concerns- ZDNet