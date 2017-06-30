This Week in Open Source News: Open Source Fridays, New Linux Foundation Project for Multi-Cloud Environments & More

This week in open source and Linux news, GitHub takes their Friday enthusiasm beyond casual Friday in creating a weekly "Open Source Day", a new Linux Foundation Project was announced, and much more! Read on, stay open-source-informed.

1) GitHub encourages companies to devote time every Friday for their employees to work on open source projects.

GitHub Declares Every Friday Open Source Day- VentureBeat

2) New Linux Foundation Project focuses on centralizing security services orchestration for multi-cloud environments.

Open Security Controller: Security Service Orchestration for Multi-Cloud Environments- HelpNetSecurity

3) Linux Foundation Projects top list of open source networking projects

10 Most Important Open Source Networking Projects- NetworkWorld

4) "Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux explains how open source can be key to establishing future industry standards."

The Linux Foundation Explains the Importance of Open Source in Autonomous, Connected Cars- Digit

5) Hackers have turned their attention towards attacking IoT devices running open-source operating systems.

Linux Malware Gaining Favor Among Cybercriminals- SCMagazine