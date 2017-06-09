This Week in Open Source News: Toyota Picks AGL for 2018 Camry, Raspberry Pi Vulnerability & More

This week in open source and Linux news, Toyota's 2018 Camry to feature Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) infotainment system, older Raspberry Pis risk vulnerability without updating, and more. Read on!

1) Toyota has adopted the Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) platform for its infotainment systems. The 2018 Toyota Camry will be their first vehicle to have it preinstalled.

Toyota Moves to Automotive Grade Linux for Infotainment – BlackBerry Hits Back- IoTNews

2) Older Raspberry Pi devices may be more vulnerable to the malware if they haven't been updated in a while.

Linux Malware Enslaves Raspberry Pi to Mine Cryptocurrency- ZDNet

3) Toyota's decision not to offer Apple CarPlay or Andriod Auto, favoring a Linux system. What will this mean for proprietary software fans?

Toyota owners to get Linux system instead of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Hooray?- The Car Connection

4) "[Red Hat Summit & OpenStack Summit] brought unique open source perspectives as a business and as a community."

Red Hat Summit And OpenStack Summit: Two Weeks Of Open Source Software In Boston- Forbes

5) Eric S Raymond has brought back Colossal Cave Adventure as an open source program.

​One of the First Computer Games Is Born Again in Open Source- ZDNet