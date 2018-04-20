This Week in Open Source News: Hyperledger Bug Bounty Program, The Linux Foundation's Networking Harmonization Initiative & More

This week in Linux and open source news, Arpit Joshipura sheds light on the networking harmonization initiative, Hyperledger opens the doors of its bug bounty program to the public & more! Read on to stay abreast of the latest open source news.

1) Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking at The Linux Foundation, speaks about the Harmonization 1.0 initiative

Linux Foundation Seeks to Harmonize Open Source and Standards Development- TelecomTV

2) "The open-source blockchain project is now asking the public to help in the quest to squash bugs impacting the platform."

Hyperledger Bug Bounty Program Goes Public- ZDNet

3) Nextcloud "has announced it will be supplying the German federal government with a private, on-premises cloud platform as part of a three-year contract."

German Government Goes Open Source With Cloud Firm Nextcloud- TechRadar Pro

4) "For the first time, Microsoft has released its own Linux kernel in a new Linux-based product: Azure Sphere."

Microsoft Releases Its First Linux Product- ZDNet

5) "Open source is being heavily adopted in China and many companies are now trying to figure out how to best contribute to these kind of projects. Joining a foundation is an obvious first step."

Cloud Foundry Foundation Looks East as Alibaba Joins As a Gold Member- TechCrunch