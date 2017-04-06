Speak at The Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit North America in L.A.

Four events, one name: LinuxCon, ContainerCon, CloudOpen and the all-new Community Leadership Conference have combined to form one big event: Open Source Summit North America. The rebranded event, to be held Sept. 11-13 in Los Angeles, will feature a broader range of open source topics, and be more inclusive than ever.

Each of the four conference areas bring a different part of the open source community to the table, providing a holistic overview of the industry for attendees of the new Open Source Summit.

That also means The Linux Foundation is seeking talks on a wide range of subjects from DevOps and Containers, to Security and Networking, to Linux and Kernel Development. Proposals are due May 6 -- submit your talk now!

Suggested topics include:

DevOps (Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Lean IT, Moving at Cloud-speed)

Networking (Software Defined Networking, NFV, OpenFlow, Overlays, Networks as Code)

Security (Coding, Configuration, Testing, Malware)

Cloud & Microservices (Containers - Libraries, Runtimes, Composition; Hypervisors; Workload Orchestration - Mesos, Kubernetes; Distributed Services)

Hardware (Architectures, Maker Culture, Small Devices)

Linux Kernel Development

Virtualization

Professional Open Source (e.g. Compliance, Licensing, Services, Upstreaming)

Embedded Systems (Phones and Tablets, Automotive and Self-driving, Yocto, Wearables)

Mission-Critical, Real-Time Operating Systems, Real-Time, and Long Life Systems

Internet of Everything (Smart Grid, Smart Home, Medical Systems, Environmental Systems)

Filesystems And Storage (Long-Term Archiving, Client-Server Filesystems, Compression, Deduplication, Distributed Storage, NVMe, etc.)

Culture (Collaborative Development, Community, Advocacy, Government, Governance)

Linux On The Desktop (Porting Proprietary Software, Hardware With Linux Pre-installed, Wine and Emulators, Influencing Closed-Source Companies)

Got a great idea, case study, or technical tutorial you'd like to share? Learn more about the CFP process and submit your speaking proposal before the CFP closes on May 6.

Submit Your Talk

Not interested in speaking but want to attend? Register now to save over $300! Linux.com readers can save an additional $40 off the Attendee All-Access Registration with code LINUXRD5.