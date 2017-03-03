This Week in Open Source, CNCF Announces 6th Managed Project, Changes in OSS Accelerate SDN & More

This week in open source news, CNCF adds gRPC to list of existing projects, making it the sixth, and other stories. Keep reading to stay on top of your news this week!

1) The Linux Foundation's Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) announced it's adding gRPC open source protocol to list of projects.

gRPC - The Protocol Of Microservices Joins The Cloud Native Computing Foundation- Forbes

2) Open source community changes "promise to accelerate the adoption of software-defined networks (SDN)."

Open-Source Networking Is Coming of Age- ChannelInsider

3) Skype continues to strengthen new Linux app "with a handful of new updates that mark its transition from alpha into beta."

Skype’s Linux App Graduates to Beta With New Features Including Cross-Platform Video Chats, Calls to Mobile Numbers- VentureBeat

4) CentOS developer/maintainer announces "availability of an important Linux kernel security update for all users of the CentOS 5 operating system series."

Important Linux Kernel Security Update Now Available for CentOS 5 Users- Softpedia

5) Johns Hopkins Cryptographer and Computer Scientist Matthew Green explains he's happy to see any code come out of Google's Gmail encryption work, but that it's "hardly the email-encrypting plugin Google promised."

After 3 Years, Why Gmail’s End-to-End Encryption Is Still Vapor- WIRED