This Week in Open Source News: Auto Industry is 'Becoming Tech Industry', Hitachi Steps Up Open Source Participation & More

This week in open source news, Automotive Grade Linux is evidence of the auto industry merging with tech entirely, Hitachi steps up its open source game, and more! Read on to catch up on this busy week in OSS tech news.

1) "Whether the car companies like it or not their industry is becoming a tech industry" writes Rob Enderle in a summary of a recent meeting with Dan Cauchy of Automotive Grade Linux.

Why Car Companies Need to Become Tech Companies- CIO

2) Hitachi increases its Linux Foundation participation. The company is also a member of many of the foundation's projects including Automotive Grade Linux, Civil Infrastructure Platform, Cloud Foundry Foundation, Core Infrastructure Initiative, Hyperledger, and OpenDaylight.

Hitachi Steps Up Open Source Game With Linux Foundation- Data Economy

3) "Microsoft Azure customers looking for another Linux operating system (OS) option for their cloud workloads have another alternative to weigh this week."

Intel's Cloud-Friendly Clear Linux Hits Microsoft Azure- eWeek

4) Arpit Joshipura, new new general manager for networking and orchestration at The Linux Foundation, discusses where OSS networking needs to be taken.

Q&A with Arpit Joshipura, Head of Networking for The Linux Foundation- SDxCentral