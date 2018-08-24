DuZeru OS: As Easy as It Gets

There are seemingly countless Linux distributions on the market, each one hoping to carve out its own little niche and enjoy a growing user base. Some of those distributions have some pretty nifty tricks up their sleeves, while others are gorgeous works of art on the desktop. Still, others go to great lengths to simply be a desktop distribution capable of making Linux a simple experience, with a hint of elegance.

It’s that latter form in which DuZeru OS lives. This take on Linux is developed in Brazil and is based on the Debian stable branch. The default desktop (out of the box) is xfce 4.12.1, which helps to make DuZeru a serious contender in the lightweight Linux distribution arena.

You won’t find much information about DuZeru OS, because it’s relatively new. Nor will you find much in the way of documentation. Fortunately, that’s okay, as DuZeru OS is as straightforward a Linux distribution as you will find. The added bonus is that the developers have created a desktop that is incredibly easy on the eyes and just as easy on the mind. It’s not a challenge to install or to use. It just is.

That, in and of itself, makes reviewing such a distribution a challenge, as it doesn’t really go too far out of its way to differentiate itself from others. However, that also makes it a great contender for the average user.

Why?

Simple: Users prefer the familiar. Instead of looking to a desktop operating system which will challenge their knowledge of how their daily workflow should be, they want to hop on board and instantly know how to work. That’s where DuZeru OS shines. It’s familiar. It’s simple. Anyone could sit down with this desktop and immediately know how it works.

Let me give you a quick tour.

Installation

We’ve reached the point where the installation of most Linux distributions has become as easy as installing an app. DuZeru OS is no exception. The installation is handled in eight screens:

Welcome — greetings from the developers. Location — choose your location. Keyboard — select your desired keyboard. Partitions (Figure 1) — partition your device. Users — create a user account. Summary — view the installation summary and OK the install. Install — view the installation as it occurs. Finish — you’re done. Reboot.

duzeru_1.jpg Figure 1: The installation of DuZeru OS is quite user-friendly. Used with permission

Once installed, reboot the machine and you’ll be greeted by the DuZeru OS login (Figure 2).

duzero_2.jpg Figure 2: The DuZeru OS login screen. Used with permission

One really nice touch added to the login screen is the ability to configure it. Click on the menu button in the upper right corner to reveal a sidebar that allows you to set a few options for the login screen (Figure 3).

duzero_3.jpg Figure 3: Configuring the DuZeru OS login screen. Used with permission

The Desktop

Once you login, you’ll be greeted by a window that includes three helpful tabs (Figure 4):

ABOUT — An introduction to DuZeru OS.

TIPS — A few handy tips regarding installation, kernel installation (more on this in a bit), customizing the appearance, system settings, and system information.

CONTACT — How to contact the developers.

duzeru_4.jpg Figure 4: The handy Welcome screen includes plenty of information to get you started. Used with permission

Click on the desktop menu button and you’ll find a bare minimum of applications. In fact, your first reaction will probably be that DuZeru OS is seriously lacking in default apps. You’ll find:

Application finder

Archive Manager

Calculator

Document Viewer

DuZeru Kernel Installer

FIle Manager

GDebi Package Installer

Google Chrome

ImageMagick

Log Out

PulseAudio Volume Control

Ristretto Image Viewer

Run Program

Screenshot

Slingscold (GNOME Dash-like application launcher)

Software Manager

Stacer

System Monitor

Terminal

Text Editor

VLC media player

Welcome

And that’s it.

Fortunately, DuZeru OS includes a Software Manager that should be instantly familiar to anyone. Open the tool (Figure 5), search for the software you want, and install.

duzeru_5.jpg Figure 5: The DuZeru Software Manager is incredibly easy to use. Used with permission

Kernel Installer

This is the one area where DuZeru OS ventures away from the average user. From the desktop menu, type kernel and then click on DuZeru Kernel Install. After typing your administrative password, you will be greeted with a window explaining the different types of kernels you can download and install (Figure 6).

duzeru_6.jpg Figure 6: The DuZeru Kernel Installer welcome screen. Used with permission

Click on the button in the bottom-right corner and you’ll see a new window (Figure 7), which allows you to select from the available kernel types (such as GENERIC and LOW LATENCY) and then install the version of that kernel type you want.

duzeru_7.jpg Figure 7: Installing a new kernel on DuZeru OS is quite easy. Used with permission

Click the slider for the kernel you want, OK the installation, and wait for the installation to complete. When the process finishes, reboot and select the newly installed kernel.

Control Center

Open the desktop menu and click on the gear icon directly to the right of the search bar. This will open up the DuZeru Control Center, where you can configure every aspect of the operating system and even get a quick glance at system information (Figure 8).

duzeru_8.jpg Figure 8: The DuZeru Control Center. Used with permission

From both the desktop menu and the Control Center, you can start the Stacer application. Stacer is an amazing tool that allows you to optimize your system in numerous ways (which further expands the capability of the Control Center). Within Stacer (Figure 9), you can:

Get a glimpse of system information

Manage startup applications

Run a system cleaner

Configure/manage services

Manage processes

Uninstall packages

View system resource usage

Manage apt repositories

Configure Stacer

duzeru_9.jpg Figure 9: The Stacer system optimizer. Used with permission

Solid and simple Linux

DuZeru isn’t going to blow your mind — it’s not that kind of distribution. What it does do is prove that simplicity on the desktop can go a long, long way to winning over new users. So if you’re looking for a solid and simple Linux distribution, that’s perfectly suited for new users, you should certainly consider this flavor of Linux.